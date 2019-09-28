NeNe Leakes: Why She Went On ‘RHOA’ Greece Trip After Wendy Williams Said She Nearly Skipped It

There are two main reasons NeNe Leakes decided to make the flight to Greece for the ‘RHOA’ cast trip, according to our source. Meanwhile, Wendy Williams claimed NeNe w

The sight of NeNe Leakes, 51, smiling on a beach in Greece with her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have been confusing to some. On the same day NeNe shared that photo (Sept. 27), fans watched Wendy Williams, 55, claim on her talk show that the Bravo star was initially going to skip the cast trip! “It’s unclear if NeNe even heard about Wendy’s comments on her show about the Greece trip today as she is out of the country,” a source close to the RHOA production EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Wendy claimed she knew this intel because NeNe had called her.

Explaining NeNe and Wendy’s relationship, our insider adds, “NeNe and Wendy don’t talk much, but they have been in contact recently because of NeNe’s Ladies Of Success event.” NeNe announced the “all girls weekend” event via Instagram, and it will be a three day event between Nov. 7-10 for “business minded” women in Miami, FL. NeNe announced that they squashed their long-running beef on Aug. 25, and they have since reunited for several more girls’ nights out. NeNe has been happily posting photos of their resumed friendship to Instagram!

Despite Wendy’s comments, our source claims that NeNe had no intentions of actually abandoning the cast trip. “Nene may not have always wanted to go to Greece, not because of any drama, but because it would be taking her away from her family and businesses,” our insider reveals. “But she’s very much in tune that it is an important part of not just the show, but in the steps she’s making towards the progress in her friendships with the other women. She was never not going.” NeNe has certainly taken long strides since she stormed off the set for the Season 11 reunion, which was taped in March 2019, and proceeded to unfollow many of her co-stars on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Wendy claimed she pushed NeNe to realize that important business call! “NeNe called me and said, ‘I gotta talk to you about something.’ This season, the women go to Greece, and NeNe wasn’t going to go at first. She said, ‘I don’t want to go. I don’t like the way they betray me.’ I said, ‘You do a lot of that on your own Neens. If you don’t give them that then they won’t be able to put it out there.’… She later thanked me for convincing her to go. I told her, ‘Pack your bag, this is your cash cow,'” Wendy said on the Sept. 27 episode of her talk show.

Despite NeNe’s past feuds with the cast, Wendy added that “NeNe is as soft as the rest of us.” The talk show host continued, She’s not that hard as nails girl regardless of what you see. She’ll win in a fist fight, I’m sure, but, she’s come to a place in her life — she’s a grandmother, her kids are older, she and Gregg [Leakes] survived his cancer, now they’re back together.”