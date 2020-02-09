Margot Robbie Stuns In A Strapless Navy Dress At Oscars 2020 — See Her Beautiful Look

What a ‘Bombshell’! Margot Robbie arrived to the Oscars 2020 looking magnificent in a strapless navy dress.

The Australian goddess is here. Margot Robbie, 29, showed up to the 2020 Oscars in a dazzling strapless floor-length navy dress that looked unbelievably beautiful on her. The ensemble included an amazing blue pendant in the middle of it that only enhanced how truly wonderful the overall effect of her outfit was. Her blonde hair was in wavy form where it cascaded down both sides of her shoulders. She also let the outfit do the talking by wearing super minimal jewelry during her big night.

It’s an exciting evening for the blonde beauty as she’s up for her second Oscar for her performance in Bombshell (her costar Charlize Theron, 44, is also nominated). She received her first nod in 2018 for her portrayal of controversial figure skater Tonya Harding, 49, in the movie I, Tonya, but lost to Frances McDormand, 62, for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Margot has been one of the many celebrities spotted out and about at all the fabulous Oscar pre-parties leading up to the big night. She arrived at the Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-Oscars Dinner at Polo Lounge in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, February 8. The statuesque beauty looked ravishing that evening in a cute black dress and matching strappy heels. Other stars who have been seen at all the fabulous gatherings before the annual ceremony include Demi Moore, 57, Penelope Cruz, 45, and Zoe Saldana, 41.

The Suicide Squad star has also been making the fashion rounds lately thanks to her press tour for her movie Birds of Prey, which came out on Friday, February 7. She’s done an amazing job at highlighting each look in a truly amazing way at every place she visited. Margot arrived at ABC Studios in New York in a stunning black dress that went all the way down to her knees while also looking smashing in a monochromatic look at a Harley Quinn’s Roller Disco Pop-up photocall in London. Is there anything she can’t do?

She also made quite the impression at the BAFTA’s across the pond in London on February 2. It was there that she happily smiled for the camera while wearing a beautiful floor-length black gown. Kudos to Margot on a fabulous job, style wise, during this award show season!