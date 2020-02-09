Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz & More Stars Sizzle At All The Pre-Oscars Parties – See Pics

Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz and more gorgeous stars stepped out to celebrate some of the most fabulous parties ahead of the upcoming 2020 Academy Awards and we’ve got all the incredible pics here!

The 2020 Oscars weekend is in full swing and that means some of the best parties in the world have been taking place. From the fancy Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Oscars dinner to the Cadillac pre-Oscars event, many celebrities have been attending all the fun festivities while showing off eye-catching fashion choices, and we’ve got some of our favorites in the gallery above!

Margot Robbie, 29, whose film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, is nominated for several of this year’s Oscars, definitely impressed when she attended the Charles Finch and Chanel dinner at Los Angeles’ Polo Lounge on Feb. 8 in a black fitted dress and strappy black heels. Penelope Cruz, 45, also attended the same event in a pink long-sleeved zipped-up top and matching skirt as Demi Moore, 57, strutted her stuff in a black, blue and white plaid suit that included a blazer with a black bustier peeking out underneath and matching wide-leg pants.

Zoe Saldana, 41, was also a pretty sight to see when she showed up to Cadillac’s Oscar Week party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 6 in a silver blazer with floral designs and a long matching skirt. Demi’s daughter Rumer Willis, 31, also stepped out at the party in a blue sheer top and a matching ruffled skirt while Minnie Driver, 50, stunned in a black partial sheer crop top and matching pants. Allison Janney, 60, looked half her age in her sparkly light pink patterned dress and Margaret Qualley, 25, looked great in a black sheer dress.

As always, these stars left their mark at the pre-Oscars parties in a big way. We can’t wait to see some of them shine at the actual ceremony on Feb. 9!