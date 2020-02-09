Justin Bieber & Quavo Hit Up NYC Hotspot After The Singer Earns Rave Reviews On ‘SNL’

The Biebs was in the spotlight at the exclusive Manhattan club 1 OAK — while wearing pajama pants — for an impromptu sing-a-long with Quavo!

Justin Bieber, 25, earned rave reviews for his performance on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 8 and celebrated late into the night at a popular New York City nightclub. The singer stepped out with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, after his performance on the late-night comedy show — wearing the same pajama pants he wore to breakfast earlier in the day — and celebrated at STK restaurant for the SNL after-party. He then surprised fans when he arrived at the Manhattan hotspot 1 OAK with Quavo, 28, and the pair sang along to their 2017 hit song, “I’m The One”. In the clip, dozens of fans can be seen with their phones out filming the duo, as they sang along to the tune under a spotlight in the club. Just a few hours earlier, the Canadian pop star opened up SNL with an instrumental version of his smooth and sexy R&B hit, “Yummy” and we were grooving along with him. Justin showed off his incredible vocal range as he sang against a cello and guitar, before the songs’ pop-track beat dropped. The musicians exited the stage as Justin was then joined by four dancers who showed off some serious moves for the incredible performance.

Justin dropped the pink theme from the video and album art, rocking a black t-shirt and green pants that matched the backdrop of the green stage. The sexy single — which is drawing comparison’s to Ginuwine‘s 1995 jam “Pony” — is inspired by his sexy relationship with Hailey. “Bonafide stallion/You ain’t in no stable, no, you stay on the run/Ain’t on the side, you’re number one/Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done,” he croons, adding that his leading lady has that “yummy, yummy.” Spicy!

For his next song, Justin transformed the SNL stage into a dimly light nightclub as he performed “Intentions,” his latest collab with Quavo. Head-to-toe in his own line Drew House, Justin paid tribute to Hailey with the sweet R&B pop tune. “Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter,” he sang as he bopped along with his dancers amid the changing blue and pink lights while the word “intentions” flashed behind them.

“Shout out to your mom and dad for making you, standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you,” he sings, praising Hailey’s parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. Quavo made a surprise appearance for his feature on the track, and the pairs’ bromance is stronger than ever! Quavo and Justin looked like they had a blast performing together, and shared a sweet hug at the end before heading out for a night on the town!

Earlier that day, Justin headed out for breakfast in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with Hailey. He wore red Adidas slides with white socks, blue and red check pajama pants, a grey tank top, a light brown jacket, and a black Dior backpack. Although his night-time ensemble wasn’t quite so wacky, he did repurpose the pajama pants, and pair them with a black hoodie when he headed to the SNL after-party.