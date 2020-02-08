Justin Bieber Dresses In Wacky Pajama Pants & Sandals Hours Before His ‘SNL’ Gig — See Pics

It’s called fashion honey! Hours before taking the stage on ‘Saturday Night Live’, Justin Bieber stepped out in Brooklyn wearing a pair of odd pajama pants and socks with sandals.

Justin Bieber, 25, was being “unapologetically” himself when he headed out for breakfast in a wacky getup o Saturday, February 8. The “Yummy” singer went out to eat in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, just hours before his highly anticipated performance on SNL. He wore red Adidas slides with white socks, blue and red check pajama pants, a grey tank top, a light brown jacket, and a black Dior backpack.

Hailey on the other hand looked super chic in a black ensemble that included a leather jacket with a fur trim, leather pants, a black turtleneck, black Vans and a crossbody bag with a chunky chain. She pulled her hair into a messy top knot, completing the look with gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses. The couple were photographed leaving their Brooklyn apartment with Justin reposting one of the paparazzi shots of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Be unapologetically yourself”. You do you, Justin!

The singer has a big month ahead! He’s the musical guest tonight on SNL alongside RuPaul, 59, who will be hosting the legendary late night sketch comedy series for the first time ever. Then he’s dropping his first album in nearly five years, Changes, very fittingly on Feb. 14. He recently released the names of the 17 tracks on his upcoming effort, and it includes features from major artists like Post Malone, Travis Scott, Clever, Lil Dicky, Quavo, and Kehlani. The first single, “Yummy”, was released last month and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 behind Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box”.

The Canadian native has also taken fans deep into his personal life with his 10-episode docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, that premiered on January 27. He got candid about his past drug use which was so bad that Hailey wouldn’t be with him until he got sober. Now, the pair seem to be going stronger than ever. The supermodel plays a big part in telling his story in the series.

“I love being part of the process,” she said in episode two. “I love watching him do what he’s good at, even if it means me laying on the couch until three or four in the morning, binge-watching shows and just being around. I just enjoy the energy that goes into it. I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he’s holed up in the studio, that feels like home to me.” So sweet!