Amber Rose Shares Snap Of Son Slash, 3 Mos, After Getting His Name Tattooed On Her Forehead

Amber Rose seriously loves her newborn son! Days after debuting a new head tattoo of her son’s name, she posted the sweetest photo of him!

Amber Rose, 36, posted the cutest photo of her adorable three-month-old son Slash, with his dad Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32. The model, who recently debuted a new face tattoo of her kids’ names, shared the snap with her 19.5 million Instagram followers on Feb. 8. The adorable photo was posted on her Instagram story, and shows her boyfriend AE holding their son. AE has bright green hair, and flashes his best pout at the camera, while Slash nestles his head into his dad’s neck while wearing an olive green onesie with the hood covering his little head. It’s clear Amber loves her family a lot! So much so that her new tattoo reads Bash and Slash: Bash, for her son Sebastian, 6, whom she shares with her rapper ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, and Slash for their new bub who was born in Oct. 2019.

Fans have mixed feelings about Amber’s new face art. The gorgeous model’s bold tattoo could be seen in an Instagram photo she posed in with a fan, and once other fans took notice, they had a lot to say. “Holy f*ck. That’s pretty damn rad,” one follower wrote while another asked what kind of tattoos she had on her forehead. Others didn’t take too well to the tattoo and thought it was a bit much. “Omg plsss let that forehead tattoo Amber Rose got be fake .. like girl nooo not your face,” one tweet read. “Amber Rose got 2 tattoos on her forehead. Pretty face ruined. Wow. Smh lol,” another read.

Either way, we’re loving these pics of Amber’s growing family! The model, and her music exec boyfriend have been sharing sweet snaps of the newborn since the week he was born, and we can’t get enough. AE was the first to reveal that Amber gave birth to their first child on Oct. 10 last year. He shared a photo of himself kissing Slash on the forehead while at the hospital. After announcing their son’s full name, which in part honors AE, he wrote in the photo’s caption, “The world is urs now thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar,” AE said, using the red heart emoji.

Amber was a trooper throughout her second pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, just as she did with her first child Sebastian. During the latter months of her pregnancy, Amber took to Instagram to update her fans on the journey, and described hyperemesis gravidarum as a condition in pregnant women that causes severe nausea. Despite falling a bit ill, Amber maintained how grateful she was to be able to create life with her body. So beautiful!