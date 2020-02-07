See Pic
Aeko Brown, 2 Mos., Stares Right At The Camera In Sweet New Photo Shared By Dad Chris

Emily Selleck
Our hearts! Chris Brown’s mini-me looked so adorable in a new photo posted by the proud dad, showing baby Aeko staring right at the camera.

Little Aeko Brown is growing up so quickly! The two-month-old son of R&B singer Chris Brown, 30, already has a full head of hair and has got his camera face down-pat. Proud dad Chris took to Instagram on Feb. 6 to share a sweet snap of his youngest child sitting in a baby carrier and staring directly into the camera. The bub appears to be making an angry face at the person behind the camera — he has SO much intensity in his eyes. In the pic, which Chris captioned simply with the smirking face emoji, Aeko wears a blue and white striped onesie as he sits in the light brown baby carrier adorned with a cute print of a horse. A manicured hand can also be seen in the bottom of the pic, presumably belonging to mom Ammika Harris, 26.

The proud mom snapped the most endearing image of her son on Feb. 3. The little one was caught fast asleep with a baby bottle still in his mouth, after his doting mom fed him. Aeko dreamed away in his mother’s arms and couldn’t have looked more at peace. With his eyes shut tightly and his face appearing so serene, Ammika took the opportunity to capture the image to her Instagram story for all of over 750 thousand followers to see. “Milk drunk,” she captioned the candid snap. But this isn’t anything surprising for the new mother-of-one — she loves posting pics of her little guy!

In the early hours of Jan. 26, Ammika shared the sweetest clip of Aeko napping. The 3-second clip showed the baby boy in a state of total bliss and serenity as he got in some much needed sleep while wrapped up in the softest, cuddliest blanket. Ammika, like any other doting mom, gushed about just how sweet he looked in the state of utter relaxation, captioning the footage, “I love you more than life itself.”

Despite Chris and Ammika co-parenting like pros, it’s unclear if the exes are dating again after welcoming their son in Nov. 2019. The singer even led fans to believe he still had his ex Rihanna, 31, on his mind after uploading a cryptic post to his Instagram Story on Jan. 27. It showed a video of Breezy smiling during an old video, and Chris wrote over the clip, “When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL.” Of course, Chris didn’t specify which “her” — AKA, which ex-girlfriend — he was “still in love” with, but he ALWAYS seems to come back to RiRi!