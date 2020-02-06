Nicki Minaj Admits She Regrets Calling Meek Mill Out On Twitter: It’s A ‘Lesson’ In ‘Mastering My Anger’

Just hours after going at it with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill on Twitter, Nicki Minaj admitted that she ‘played herself’ by tweeting out of anger. She’s not deleting those tweets, though!

Just hours after getting into a vicious Twitter war with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj said in a candid interview on February 5 that she regrets the entire exchange. The “Chun Li” rapper, 37, called her one-time love “obsessed” with her after Meek fought with her husband, Kenneth Petty. And it soon dissolved into a back-and-forth between the exes that got more volatile for the minute. Nicki, in conversation at the Pollstar Live conference in Beverly Hills, poked fun at the situation before getting real with her fans: “I was hacked. I got hacked this morning, you guys! Don’t believe anything you saw. The good old hack excuse,” she joked.

“Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the f**k did I…? Every single time. But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, okay, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did [sic] that. You learned your lesson again. How many times did I learn that lesson? So I gave myself that talk today, sir,” she told the interviewer, her manager Irving Azoff, according to our sister site Variety. While she may regret tweeting emotionally, she’s not taking back what she said to and about Meek; the tweets are still up on her account. While discussing advice she would give to upcoming artists, Nicki said that she would have done things differently at the beginning of her own career.

“Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say,” the Queen Radio host advised. “If I had to, I would have redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut the hell up. The drama on Twitter began when Nicki found out that Meek liked one of her pics, tweeting that he had a “bad built face a** obsessed with the Queen.” She went on accuse Meek of “tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked.”

Meek, Kenneth, and a woman believed to be Nicki were filmed getting into a shouting match at a West Hollywood boutique on January 24. It’s unclear what sparked the fight, but it ended with Meek being held back and escorted out of the store by his security team and employees from the store. After Nicki’s first shot, she and Meek exchanged insults, with the “Going Bad” rapper calling her a “bad person.” Nicki even said that Meek’s pregnant girlfriend, Milan Rouge Harris, is “embarrassed” of him.