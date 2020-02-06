Why The Kardashians Are Keeping Quiet About Their Ongoing Legal & Personal Battle With Blac Chyna

The Kardashian women are staying mum about the legal & personal drama going on with Blac Chyna for one particular reason.

“The Kardashians really keep their true feelings on Blac Chyna and the situation with Rob to themselves [within the family],” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Tuesday, February 4. “You will never hear them say anything about her out of respect to Dream. They treat Dream just like they treat every single other niece and nephew in the family despite the fact that they don’t have a relationship with her. They are so good to Dream and include her in everything and love on her the same as all the other kids. Despite all of the drama with Rob and Chyna, they always have their brother’s back, but they stay out of it all and just love on Dream and support Rob. They do not talk about Blac Chyna ever.”

There has been seemingly nonstop drama between Chyna, 31, her ex Rob, 32, and his reality star sisters for years. The latest issues center on Rob reportedly seeking primary custody of their daughter Dream, 3, after he painted Chyna in a bad light. Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, backed up her brother’s claims in the unpublished court documents about seeing a “behavioral change” in Dream, according to TMZ.

Although there’s been no confirmation from the former couple, filing for sole custody is quite the different move than the was reported on back March 2019. Back then, the exes reportedly reached an agreement that would allow them to share custody of Dream and split her necessary expenses such as school and medical things, equally. The TMZ report also stated that Rob would no longer have to shell out the $20,000 he was paying for Dream every month now that a new agreement was in place.

Rob and Chyna are still finding ways to make their daughter smile amid all of their legal and personal chaos. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video of his baby girl trying to sing LIl Nas X‘s smash hit “Old Town Road” on Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, and it is almost too cute for words. Chyna also posted a precious clip of Dream painting one week earlier on Tuesday, January 14, while wearing a pair of dazzling earrings.