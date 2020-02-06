Jennifer Aniston strutted her stuff in a pair of black leather pants as she and pal Courtney Cox celebrated their friend’s birthday in style in West Hollywood!

Jennifer Aniston looked so comfortable and casual on Feb. 5! The Morning Show star, 50, opted for something more laid back while attending Sara Foster‘s 38th birthday bash at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Jen wore a black blazer with leather elbow embellishments and black faux leather pants that hugged her body perfectly. Jen’s hair, worn down with natural waves, grazed just beyond her shoulders and fell on a lilac scarf she paired with the ensemble. Her natural beauty was on full display as she, and friend Courtney Cox, 55, enjoyed some quality time while attending the soiree!

The actress is really kicking 2020 off to a wonderful start! Beyond continuing to foster her strong friendships with pals like Courtney and Sara, her professional career has truly seen so much success. Jen is coming off her major Screen Actor’s Guild award win from Jan. 19 for her work on the Apple TV+ series and her glow from the win is still just as fresh! But beyond Jen’s latest career highlight, fans couldn’t take their eyes off of her run-in with former flame Brad Pitt, 56.

As admirers are well aware, the former couple literally bumped into each other backstage at the big Hollywood award show. Brad, at one point, held tight to Jen’s wrist before the pair went their separate ways. The moment had everyone talking, even Jen’s former co-star and close confidant Courtney! The Scream actress even went as far as to ‘like’ an Instagram of the pair. What’s more Courtney is “thrilled to see Jen and Brad on such great terms. But more than that, she loves seeing her best friend so happy. Jen is having a moment and it’s only natural Courteney is cheering her on,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Everything is really coming up roses for Jen! With her professional career at a new peak, and her personal life going smoothly, she is more than poised to carry this positive energy into the rest of 2020. We cannot wait to see Jen out and about more as the year continues!