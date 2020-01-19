Jennifer Aniston told HollywoodLife exactly where she plans to take her career after scooping up her first SAG Award at the 2020 ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, says that she’s ready to laugh again after scoring her first Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the TV drama, The Morning Show. The former Friends star revealed her plans for the future to HollywoodLife during a Q&A backstage moments after she scooped up the award in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. “I wanted to be Wonder Woman but… I waited too long,” she said when we asked her what she still wants to do in her career. “I don’t know. I have a lot to do. I really honestly feel like I’m just kind of kicking into a creative stride; that I’ve just discovered a real love of this in a new way that I didn’t know that I had before. And so I have almost new eyes that I’m seeing what it is that I do as an actor, through…”

That’s when the former rom-com queen finally admitted that she wants to take on a funny project again. “I want to do more comedies though,” she said. “God. I’m ready to have some laughter. That’s some heavy stuff.” Jennifer plays news anchor Alex Levy in the Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show. The plot mirrors many of the sexual misconduct scandals that have erupted in the world of TV news journalism over the last three years in the Me Too era.

Jennifer’s win set social media buzzing as it came shortly after her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 56, won a best supporting actor SAG Award for his performance in the Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. If the fact that the former spouses won awards on the same night wasn’t enough, backstage pics of the two of them congratulating each other sent fans into a meltdown. At one point a photographer snapped Brad holding onto Jen’s wrist as she turned to talk to someone else. Earlier he was filmed watching her accept her award on a TV backstage at the event. His eyes were glued to the screen.

Rumer Willis, 31, spoke for millions of Brad and Jen stans when she commented on pics of their reunion shared by E! News on their Instagram page. She wrote, “My tender heart can’t take this.” Meanwhile, former American Idol star Jordin Sparks wrote simply, “OMG.”