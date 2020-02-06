50 Cent & Wendy Williams Squash Their Beef After She Promotes His Show & Proclaims ‘I Love You’

New year, new friendship? Longtime enemies Wendy Williams and 50 Cent have ended their feud. She promoted a show he’s producing by telling him she’s loves him, and 50 called her ‘nice.’

Wendy Williams used the old adage “You catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar” to get longtime rival, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, to make peace with her. In honor of Black History Month, she took the time on her Feb. 6 daytime talk show to discuss Isaac Wright Jr., who in 1991 was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison. While behind bars he studied law, appealed his case and all of his charges were dismissed. Wendy went on to say that he became a practicing attorney in New Jersey in 2017 and that, “his story is being told, it’s being produced by my friend and my co-star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the legendary 50 Cent is producing his story for ABC.” FRIEND?!? LEGENDARY?!? And she didn’t stop there with the kindness.

“Isaac, I honor you and 50, I love you,” Wendy said while smiling and making a heart with her hands. Needless to say, 50 was floored by her olive branch of “love.” Fif shared the clip to his Instagram account, which has been the source of many of his cruel disses and trolling towards Wendy, 55, over the years. He wrote in the caption, ” 👀How the f**k did this happen 😳🤦‍♂️ok i’m not going to argue with wendy anymore that was nice.”

However he still took a jab, adding, “But she still can’t just show up to my parties and sh*t. 🤷🏽‍♂️LOL #starzgettheapp #abcforlife Feb 11 10pm.” Fiddy was referring to an Aug. 2019 Tycoons pool party he was hosting in NYC that Wendy tried to attend, but was seemingly turned away by security. He posted the video to his Instagram account and wrote, “You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. B*TCH wait outside.”

Curtis has taken some pretty mean shots at Wendy via his Instagram account, calling her an “ugly monster,” and a “crackhead.” He told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at a July 28, 2019 event for Starz show Power why he goes after her. “I don’t like her. You know why? She said things about me consistently over the years and it was at points that I was not necessarily in control of the things that she was talking about and you’ll find it’s really not…” he explained. “When you’re sensitive to certain things that people are really not just using it for their personal content and gain. But now that she’s successful, I can say things about her. If she wasn’t as successful, I wouldn’t even be talking about her. It would be me bullying a woman.” Hopefully now that she’s saying nice things, his trolling of Wendy will end.