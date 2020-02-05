Bella Hadid Slays In Tiny Bikini On Tropical Trip With Friends — See Pics

Bella Hadid showed off some eye-catching photos and video of herself looking amazing in a leopard print bikini during a fun trip with close friends on her Instagram on Feb. 4.

Bella Hadid, 23, looked like she was having the time of her life during her latest getaway! The gorgeous model took to Instagram on Feb. 4 to share a series of photos and video from a tropical trip with friends and she wore some flattering fashion choices that helped to flaunt her amazing figure. In some of the pics and video she is wearing a leopard print bikini that fits her perfectly and she can be seen laying on a float and standing on a stairway in it. In another pic, she is wearing a yellow crop top that has a butterfly image on it along with matching yellow bottoms. “recovered from the day of phone in water/ rice bag incident,” Bella cheekily captioned the post.

Fans of the beauty were quick to respond to her with some positive messages. “You look so good,” one fan wrote while another called her “so beautiful”. “Can I be you?” another asked while others posted several heart and heart-eyed emojis to signify their admiration for Bella and her incredible vacation opportunity.

Before Bella wowed followers with her trip pics, she turned heads with a memorable look in Paris on Jan. 22. She was out and about for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and rocked a tiny denim crop top that showed off her toned abs under a long denim jacket and tan pants. She also wore a muti-colored striped beret and black boots with the look.

Since Bella is a model, we’re used to seeing her in different looks but she still seems to know how to impress fans with every new one. We look forward to seeing what else she shares next!