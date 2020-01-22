Bella Hadid Rocks Mini Denim Crop Top & Reveals Her Toned Torso In 40-Degree Paris Weather

Bella Hadid has been slaying her outfits while in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion week & the supermodel just braved the cold when she stepped out in 40-degree weather putting her torso on full display in a miniature denim jacket!

Bella Hadid, 23, does not seem to be phased by the winter, as the supermodel stepped out during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 22 rocking a tiny top that put her abs on full display. Bella looked amazing when she rocked a Jean Paul Gautier Denim Top which looked like a miniature jacket that was super cropped and ended just below her chest. The top was wide open except for two massive silver safety pins at her chest, which held the top together. She styled the shirt with a pair of low-rise fitted tan jeans that were flared at the hems, an oversized denim trench coat, a Prada Denim Boston Bag, and a colorful beret.

The temperature was 40 degrees when Bella chose to put her toned torso on full display, showing off her insanely toned abs and tiny waist. While the thought of showing skin in the cold temperature seems unbearable, Bella actually does it quite often, most recently on Jan. 16. Bella rocked yet another revealing look when she attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris, putting her insanely toned abs on display.

She rocked a teal Louis Vuitton Fall 2019 ensemble featuring a tiny little sleeveless crop top paired with matching low-rise, super baggy wide-leg trousers. On top of her two-piece set she donned an oversized, poofy tan jacket and accessorized with Jennifer Fisher Mini Thread Hoops in Silver, an Eli Halili Moonstone Ring, and a Louis Vuitton Chain Links Patches Necklace.

When Bella isn’t running to and from shows during fashion week, she is slaying the runway. She looked unbelievably sexy on the Alexandre Vauthier catwalk on Jan. 21 when she rocked a white pinstripe suit with nothing underneath her blazer, which was left wide open. We have been loving all of Bella’s sexy outfits during fashion week and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!