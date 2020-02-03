Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Are All Smiles As They Reunite At BAFTAs Party 7 Months After Split

It’s been seven months since they split, but Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were more than happy to run into each other after the BAFTAs. The exes even posed for a cute pic together at a party.

There’s clearly no bad blood between Bradley Cooper, 45, and Irina Shayk, 34. The exes, parents to two-year-old daughter Lea Shayk Cooper, happily reunited at the British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs after party, even posing for a photo together with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. There’s no hint of awkwardness between the two as they smile widely for the camera, with the A Star is Born actor/director’s arm around the model’s waist. You can see the cute pic HERE! Even better? An eyewitness at the Fashion and Film Party, held at Annabel’s in London, told Daily Mail that Bradley and Irina “were looking adoringly at one another.”

However, the two, who broke up in June 2019 after three years together, didn’t arrive at the party at the same time, nor did they leave together. It’s unclear if they knew each other were attending the event, or if it was just a happy coincidence. Regardless, they’re probably glad they were both dressed to the nines for their run-in. Irina, as always, looked stunning in her ensemble: a nude Burberry bodysuit layered underneath a bejeweled, flapper-style gown. The see-through piece showed off her gorgeous legs, which she accentuated even further with high, nude platform heels. She accessorized with a matching Yves Saint Laurent clutch and a delicate diamond choker.

Bradley looked dashing, too. He was nominated for a Best Picture BAFTA earlier in the night for producing Joker, but unfortunately lost out to 1917. But the loss didn’t get him down. After meeting up with Irina at Annabel’s, he headed to Netflix’s bash, where he hung out with stars like Laura Dern and Robert De Niro.

Despite their chemistry at the BAFTAs, it doesn’t seem like Irina and Bradley will get back together. She actually just opened up about their split to British Vogue literally weeks ago. “Life without B is new ground… I think in all good relationships, you bring your best and your worse — it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.” She said later in the interview, “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?”