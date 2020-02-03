Billie Lourd Raves Over Working With Ryan Murphy On Top Secret Show: ‘It’s An Honor’

Billie Lourd and Ryan Murphy make really great TV together. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Billie about being Ryan’s shining star and their brand-new show that is shrouded in secrecy.

Billie Lourd and Ryan Murphy have worked together on the past three seasons of American Horror Story and they’re teaming up for a brand-new series he’s creating especially for the actress. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Billie about Ryan’s new show and her TV journey with him. “It’s such an honor,” Billie, 27, told HollywoodLife at the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards. “I feel like I’m not worthy. I’m not worthy. It’s so surreal. It’s so incredible. I’ve gotten so lucky with every single role I’ve gotten to play for him. They’ve all been so different and so layered and so much fun. Montana, Winter, Mallory, it’s been such a delight. I got so lucky.”

Ryan revealed in an interview Entertainment Weekly that he has been “so inspired” by Billie’s performance in American Horror Story: 1984 that he’s “writing a miniseries just for her.” HollywoodLife asked Billie whether or not she could give an update on the miniseries. “No, I can’t,” Billie told HL. “Everything in my life is a secret and I’m such an open book so it’s a nightmare. It’s so hard for me.” Billie did reveal that she had dinner with Ryan and he told her about the show but couldn’t add any more because “I’m going to get in trouble if I keep talking.”

American Horror Story has been renewed for a milestone season 10. The theme and cast have not been revealed yet but it’s almost a sure thing that Billie will be involved.

In addition to AHS: 1984, Billie also starred in the critically-acclaimed movie Booksmart alongside Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. Billie talked about the movie’s Oscars snubs this year. “It’s such a bummer,” she said. “She deserved it more than anybody and so did Kaitlyn [Dever] and Beanie [Feldstein}, they were all so brilliant. Olivia [Wilde] is just a dreamboat and is one of the most talented people I know. I hope next year something will happen or maybe we can go run up on stage and give her one.”