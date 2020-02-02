Lizzo, Lady Gaga & More: See The Celebs Party Hard During Super Bowl 2020 Weekend

Take a look at what some of the biggest stars got up to in Miami during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend.

Party in the city where the heat is on! Miami was the place to be ahead of Super Bowl 54 taking place on Sunday, February 2, as A-list celebs lined many of its clubs, restaurants and more for a fabulous time ahead. Lizzo, 31, who just scored three Grammy Awards last weekend, looked to be in the best of spirits while performing at the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series in Miami Beach on Thursday, January 30. Not to be outdone, Lady Gaga, 33, who famously did the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in 2017, also made the crowds go wild when she took to the stage at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night celebration which took place on Saturday, February 1 at Miami’s Meridian at Island Gardens.

What did she say? The “Born This Way” singer made a bold statement during her time on stage where she said, “I better not here no lip synching tomorrow! I love you J.Lo, I love you Shakira!” Oh snap! All of the big parties this weekend are leading up to the biggest event of them all: Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, storming the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 2. It remains to be seen what they will bring but we are sure that it will be something truly spectacular!

It was also a rap city kind of weekend as some of the biggest emcees in the world joined forces for an energetic pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday, February 1. Major names like 50 Cent, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Rema Ma headlined the Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party where they all performed in style. The “I’m The One” rapper also made it to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest while out and about in MIA.

Other big celebs spotted in Miami included mother-to-be Ciara, 34, who stunned in a Seattle Seahawks jersey (with her husband Russell Wilson’s name splashed on it) at the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV Party on Saturday, February 1. Click through our gallery to see some other stars enjoying themselves during Super Bowl weekend!