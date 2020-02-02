Kylie Jenner: The Truth About Her Having More Children As Daughter Stormi, 2, Continues To Grow

Kylie Jenner just celebrated her daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday on Feb. 1 and it’s making her think about her future and whether or not she’ll have more children.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is feeling a bit more “emotional” than she imagined she would over her daughter Stormi officially turning two-years-old on Feb. 1 and it’s helped to remind her how she definitely wants to expand her family in the future. “Kylie still would love to have more children and she talks about it all the time, how she feels she was born to be a mother, but there are no plans for another baby because she considers herself very much single right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Definitely in the future, though.”

Kylie showed off her amazing mom power when she celebrated Stormi’s big day by throwing her an incredible birthday bash, just like she did last year. Some of the most memorable things at the party included an over the top entrance of an inflatable version of Stormi’s mouth, amusement park rides, a photo booth, and even a Stormi’s World store. Kylie took to Instagram to share moments from the fun day and showed off the many guests that helped the tot welcome her new year. They included Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, 27, who Kylie split from in Oct. 2019, model Hailey Baldwin, 23, family members Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her one-year-old daughter True, and more.

Now that Stormi’s another year older, Kylie has been realizing how much she cherishes the time with her baby girl and how it’s hard watching her grow up. “Kylie has definitely gotten emotional over Stormi turning 2,” the source said. “It was a little harder than she thought it would be to watch her grow up. She’s so close to her little girl and it’s a little hard for her to see her get older. She’s really enjoying this age and jokes she wishes she could stop time. Kylie spoils her little girl so much with everything and anything. It’s so sweet. “