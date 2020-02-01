Olivia Culpo Channels Elle Woods From ‘Legally Blonde’ In Pink Crop Top & Miniskirt

Olivia Culpo is absolutely THRIVING in Miami! The model is in town with her NFL boyfriend ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2!

Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed! That seems to be Olivia Culpo‘s motto as she stepped out in Miami wearing the cutest pink outfit, clearly channeling Elle Woods from Legally Blonde! The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated model rocked a head-to-toe, baby-pink Chanel ensemble while on vacation with her NFL beau Christian McCaffrey, 23, and we’re here for it. She took to Instagram on Feb. 1 to share a mirror selfie of the Reese Witherspoon-inspired look which included a Chanel crop top adorned with the double ‘C’ logo in a terry cloth material, and a matching mini skirt. The two-piece left little to the imagination, with the model’s strappy bikini bottom showing above her mini skirt. She completed the look with a quilted Chanel Cambon purse in a matching baby-pink color, and white, open-toe mules.

Olivia captioned the snap with a fan-favorite quote from the iconic 2001 movie, “Hi! I’m Elle Woods and this is Bruiser Woods. We’re both Gemini vegetarians,” she captioned the post. Fans and famous friends alike quickly swooned over the former Miss Universe’s pink ensemble, Instagram influencer Jen Selter wrote “hottie”, while model friend Ellie Gonsalves “I. CANNOT.” The bronzed beauty arrived in Miami with her hunky boyfriend Christian, on Jan. 29, a few days ahead of the 54th Super Bowl, which is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.

Olivia took to her Instagram stories on Jan. 30 to share a snap of her and Christian’s legs by a pool in Miami, captioning the picture, “two peas in a pod and a flamingo” referring to a hot pink flamingo floaty seen in the pool in the background of the snap. She also shared a slew of sizzling pics since arriving in Miami, including a gorgeous shot of her wearing a Fendi bikini. Olivia has been linked to her Carolina Panthers running back boyfriend since May 2019, when they began flirting on Instagram, subtly sharing a few “likes” on one another’s photos. Just two months later, Olivia jetted off to Mexico with her new beau, where the couple were photographed holding hands – talk about a whirlwind romance!

Olivia is no stranger to cheering from the NFL sidelines. After her high-profile relationship with Nick Jonas, 27, which lasted two years from 2013 to 2015, she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, 34. Olivia broke up with Danny in Oct. 2018 after the former New England Patriots star was spotted cozying up to a journalist.

We love that all of our favorite celebs are in Miami for the Super Bowl right now! And we can’t wait to see more pics of Olivia and Chris on their tropical getaway!