Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Sizzles In A See-Through Top & Dramatic Makeup For Sexy Bathroom Selfie

Is there anything Kourtney Kardashian can’t wear? The reality star slayed in a sexy bathroom selfie on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, seriously looks good even when her hair is in rollers! On Friday, Jan. 31, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share a steamy bathroom selfie. Although her hair was half done and in rollers, she still looked stunning in her white trousers and a black bra that peeked through her sheer light pink tank top. She topped off the ensemble with a bold makeup look made up of a vivid red lip and a smokey eye that helped enhance the overall execution of what she was trying to get across. Spoiler alert: it worked!

Kourtney captioned the photo with a simple rabbit emoji and fans couldn’t get enough of it! Many of course couldn’t help but talk about how hot she looked while others noticed how much the light pink bathroom complimented how she appeared. Model Rudy Bundini noticed the Playboy bunny towels in the photo and commented, “That playboy napkin,” while another said, “DREAMY BATHROOM such a Diva vibez.”

Lately Kourtney has been on a streak of serving some super sexy looks.  On Thursday, Jan. 30, the mom of three shared a pic of her wearing a doomsday-appropriate outfit, while the 1995 dark comedy film playing in the background of her room. She posed for a photo in a gothic but seductive getup: the $88 Stretch Satin Smoothing Bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand, layered with an oversized, crinkled leather jacket.

Kourtney’s slicked-back hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, 32, and makeup artist Wendi Miyake gave the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star nude eyes and lips in a similar neutral tone to match. Despite the serious looks Kourtney was serving, the post got her pal, Stephanie Shepherd, and little sister Kendall Jenner, 24, in a giggly mood, it seems.

“Lol kourtney @kendalljenner,” Stephanie commented, which led Kourtney to reply with crying emojis and Kendall to write, “[Stephanie] does our opinion mean nothing? lol.” We really want to know the meaning behind this inside joke!