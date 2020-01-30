Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Shows Off Toned Legs In Sexy Skims Bodysuit & Leather Jacket  

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bodysuits can be paired with many pieces: for instance, a biker jacket. Kourtney Kardashian demonstrated!

A doomsday-appropriate outfit was required for watching “The Doom Generation.” That’s the 1995 dark comedy film Kourtney Kardashian, 40, had playing in the background of her room as she posed for a photo in a gothic but seductive getup: the $88 Stretch Satin Smoothing Bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand, which the Poosh boss layered with an oversized, crinkled leather jacket. Kim shared the edgy look to her Instagram on Jan. 30, captioning the picture with the name of the Rose McGowan-led film she was watching.

Kourtney’s slicked-back hair was styled by celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, and makeup artist Wendi Miyake gave the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star nude eyes and lips in a similar neutral tone to match. Despite the serious looks Kourtney was serving, the post got her pal, Stephanie Ann Shepherd, and little sister Kendall Jenner in a giggly mood, it seems.

“Lol kourtney @kendalljenner 😆,” Stephanie commented, which led Kourtney to reply with crying emojis and Kendall to write, “[Stephanie] does our opinion mean nothing? lol.” While that inside joke will remain between the trio, Kendall did divulge more details about Kourtney when it came to her big sister’s future on KUWTK!

On the Jan. 30 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres episode, Ellen asked to clarify if Kourtney is now “not going to be a part of the show anymore.” But it wasn’t that simple.

“Not necessarily,” Kendall began, and then explained, “I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable. I think, to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show and so now it’s a bit more of a shift I guess for everyone to understand. I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. There’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”