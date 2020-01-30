Kendall Jenner Reveals Kourtney’s Drama With Sisters On ‘KUWTK’ Will Get ‘Crazier’ Before It Gets Better

The next season of ‘KUWTK’ is upon us and Kendall Jenner revealed that the drama with Kourtney Kardashian gets ‘pretty crazy’ as she sets more ‘boundaries’ with her personal life.

Ellen DeGeneres, 62, got the scoop on the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and what to expect. Given Kourtney Kardashian’s uncertain future with the reality show, Ellen had to ask Kendall Jenner, 24, whether Kourtney, 40, will not be a part of KUWTK going forward. “Not necessarily,” Kendall said on the Jan. 20 edition of Ellen. I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable. I think, to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show and so now it’s a bit more of a shift I guess for everyone to understand. I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. There’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

Kourtney admitted to her sisters during the Dec. 2019 season finale that she wasn’t “happy” with filming the show anymore. “I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy,” she said at the time. “Everyone has their breaking point.” Over the course of the season, Kourtney wanted to establish more filming boundaries and that stirred up drama with Kim Kardashian, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 35. Kim and Khloe even threatened to fire Kourtney from the show if she didn’t start to “share” more. “It’s not OK that I feel like I’m at my breaking point and I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,” Kourtney later told her family. “Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be back sometime in 2020 but a premiere date has not been revealed. Something we will likely see on the show in the future is Kendall working on her first makeup collaboration with Kylie Jenner, 22.

“I’m the last sister,” Kendall told Ellen. “I’m the last family member, I think. I had a contract before with another makeup company so now I’m able to do it.” Kendall teased that she and Kylie are going to “go big” with their collaboration because she is Kylie’s “full-blood” sister. Kendall revealed that she was actually wearing some makeup from her line with Kylie on the show!