Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Excited For SB Halftime Show That They Hope Will ‘Inspire’ Their Daughters

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dazzled while previewing their ‘awesome’ Super Bowl halftime show a pre-game press conference in Miami on Jan. 30. They explained how much the show means for them, their daughters and women all around the world!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira stunned at a press conference discussing their Super Bowl halftime show on Thursday afternoon in Miami, where the big game will take place on Sunday, February 2. Both singers looked beautiful in their own right, with JLo in a white crop top and matching pants and Shakira in a t-shirt and ripped jeans. And yes, JLo’s bling cup will be on or near the stage on Super Bowl Sunday.

The pop stars revealed that their Super Bowl halftime show is much bigger than the 12 minutes fans will see. JLo admitted that this Sunday is a big victory for women, and that she hopes their performance will be an inspiration to Latina girls and girls of all races. “The two teams that are playing are run by women, then you have two women headlining the halftime show. — That statement alone is empowering to me,” she said, explaining, “When I think of my daughter [Emme, 11] and all the girls around the world — to have two Latinas doing this, I’m very proud to put forth that message.”

Jennifer and Shakira will headline Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida this Sunday, February 2. The performance marks the first time two Latina women will co-headline the coveted gig together, as well as the first time JLo and Shakira will perform together on the same stage. The Colombian singer and the Bronx native will have 12 minutes to entertain millions from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem.

Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday, January 30, 2020. (Photo credit: Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock)

Also announced during the press conference, DJ Khaled will be on the field pre-game playing music DJ booth selected by the players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Pitbull and Dan + Shay will also perform on Sunday.