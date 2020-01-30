French Montana Cozies Up To Model Anel Peralta Luciano 2 Months After Scary Hospitalization

Things are heating up in Miami for French Montana, who was spotted getting cozy with gorgeous model Anel Peralta Luciano. They weren’t shy about engaging in some PDA at the airport.

It’s been two months since French Montana was rushed to the hospital with cardiac issues, and it looks like his heart is no longer broken. The “Unforgettable” rapper, 35, was spotted sharing some intimate PDA with model Anel Peralta Luciano, 32, as they walked through the Miami airport with huge smiles on their faces. It’s unclear if French and Anel are an official item, but French had no qualms about squeezing her butt as they left the terminal. Anel, who recently starred in Gucci Mane‘s “She Miss Me” music video, wrapped her arm around French’s waist, while he placed a protective arm around her shoulders.

She looked gorgeous in a pair of tight, grey leggings, a black hoodie, and sneakers, while carrying a Louis Vuitton purse. French wore a flashy, leopard print Versace shirt, along with red and leopard kicks. If they’re dating, it’s unclear when the relationship began. However, Anel did post on Instagram about “dating a gangsta that has a soft side” on November 26 — just five days after French was hospitalized for an “elevated heart rate.” During an “unexpected visit” from cops for a “possible robbery” at his Los Angeles home, the officers noticed that French was acting strangely.

The “Writing on the Wall” rapper was taken to the San Fernando Valley hospital, where he suffered from an elevated heart rate, intense nausea, and “severe” stomach pains, according to TMZ. French was “awake and alert” at the hospital, and was released several days later after some rest and recuperation. As for what could have caused the emergency, doctors suspect that it could be due to being “exposed to contaminated food” during his recent international tour.

The last woman French was connected to was Kourtney Kardashian, the sister of his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, in September 2019. They both insisted that they’re just friends.