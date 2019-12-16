French Montana Shows Off Major Weight Loss In Gym Pic After Doctor Orders Him To Bedrest

Nothing will keep him down — French Montana was back in the gym on Dec. 15, showing off his chiseled body after suffering ‘cardiac issues’ and ‘intense nausea’ on Nov. 21.

French Montana, 35, was ready to head back to the gym and get in shape for the new year on Dec. 15, as the rapper took to Instagram to share a brand new snap. In his post, French showed off his dramatic weight loss and sculpted abs while sporting red sweatpants. The “Unforgettable” rapper’s pic also featured his incredibly toned arms, which showed that whatever exercise he’s been doing was definitely working. However, his appearance at the gym wasn’t exactly warranted by some professionals. “Doctor told me I should be resting,” French began the caption to his pic, before ending it with, “ITS 2020 YOU SHTUP🏋🏼‍♂️D”

The snap comes roughly three weeks after French was found in a rather concerning state in his Calabasas home on Nov. 21. Law enforcement was originally called to his home for a “possible robbery,” however, upon their arrival, authorities found French “acting abnormal.” The deputies reportedly thought he “seemed out of it,” after French had been “suffering scary cardiac issues” — specifically, an “elevated heart rate” — “intense nausea” and “severe stomach pains,” other sources who are connected to the rapper shared at the time.

French was taken to the San Fernando Valley hospital, where he was “awake” and “alert” following some recuperation. As for what could have caused the sudden medical emergency, authorities suspected that French’s international tour (he had visited Europe and Africa, at the time) “exposed [him] to contaminated food,” resulting in a reaction. French remained in the hospital for a number of days, but he did have friends on hand to raise his spirits as his health improved. On Nov. 24, Megan Thee Stallion, 24, visited her friend just before the American Music Awards, captioning her Instagram video of the pair “Love you @frenchmontana.”

Since that time, French has clearly been released and feels fit enough to head back to the gym. While his recent health scare really concerned his friends and fans, French is clearly putting the effort in to take care of his health. Fans cannot wait to see how he continues to recover heading into the New Year!