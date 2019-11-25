Megan Thee Stallion paid a visit to pal French Montana in the ICU, cheering him up as he recovers from a cardiac event and she shared the sweet video with fans.

French Montana is still hospitalized after he was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 21 after suffering from cardiac issues and nausea. He remains in the intensive care unit of a San Fernando Valley, CA hospital, and fortunately he has friends stopping by to cheer him up. Megan Thee Stallion played thoughtful pal when she paid the 35-year-old a visit on Nov. 24 before heading to the American Music Awards. She shared the video to her Instagram stories, and he reposted it to his as she laughed and joked that he needed to go home.

“Get your motherf***ing ass out this motherf***ing bed and go home! Dang they can’t keep a real n**** down!” Megan laughed into the camera with a huge smile on her face. She looked absolutely stunning with a perfectly glam makeup job along with long, luscious eyelashes. Her dark locks were straight down one side with curls at the end. Megan, 24, wore a cute orange sweater with yellow and blue stripes to brighten up French’s gloomy hospital room. She wrote “Love you @frenchmontana” on the IG video.

Her visit looked like it brightened French’s day. The rapper — real name Karim Kharbouch — was smiling from ear to ear while wearing a brown scarf on his head while in his hospital gown. He was resting in his hospital bed and laughed as she spoke. He eventually moved forward and put his hand up and pointed his finger into the camera, showing he still has a pulse monitor strapped to it.

French gave an update on Nov. 25 that he’s now been in the ICU for six days. In a since deleted tweet, he showed a video where he had an IV in his arm then panned around his hospital room. A dry erase board could be seen that read “manage pain,” on it and he wrote “6 days in icu,” with a hand prayers emoji underneath it.

French was rushed to the hospital after L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible robbery in progress call at his Calabasas home on Nov. 21. When they got there, they found the “New York Minute” rapper “acting abnormal” and “seemed out of it,” sources told TMZ..The insiders also said that French had been “suffering scary cardiac issues” — specifically, an “elevated heart rate” — “intense nausea” and “severe stomach pains.” He was taken to the hospital and still remains there six days later.