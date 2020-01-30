Brandi Glanville Keeps Fans Guessing About Whether She’ll Return To ’RHOBH’ With New Cryptic Message

Brandi Glanville sure is keeping ‘RHOBH’ fans on their toes as to whether or not she’s returning to the show. Amid her rumored Denise Richards hookup drama, she posted a new cryptic tweet.

Brandi Glanville has become the hottest topic when it comes to the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she’s not even a cast member. Her rumored hookup with show star Denise Richards, 48, has reportedly become a big plot point in season 10, even causing an alleged feud between Denise and co-star Lisa Rinna, 56. Brandi seems to be loving the attention. The 47-year-old posted a cryptic message via Twitter on Jan. 30 that has fans wondering if she’s going to be getting her diamond back for season 11, after only appearing as a guest star in seasons nine and ten.

“There’s only one person @Andy that truly knows if a housewife will be returning for another season or if they have exhausted their story #fact,” Brandi tweeted, regarding the Real Housewives franchises’ Executive Producer Andy Cohen, 51. That had fans excited that she was hinting at a return to RHOBH full-time. “I hope you come back! RHOBH is horrible without you,” user Lindsay M. responded, while Elliot Lewis begged, “Please come back!!!!” Fan Guillermo pleaded, “Please come back to the show I’m not going to watch it this season, but if you return full-time I’ll change my mind..I would love to see you tear up@lisarinna to shreds.

User@GloryPuzzle told Brandi, “The only thing that’s been exhausted is you dropping subtle hints…just give us all the tea already.” But Brandi has said several times she’s forbidden from talking about what’s really going on, both with Denise and with the show. She previously posted, “When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to,” next to an image of herself from an appearance on Andy‘s Watch What Happens Live.

Others pointed out that Andy has said that he’s no longer in charge of hirings and firings in the Housewives franchises. User Kiki replied, “Mmmh Andy recently posted that he doesn’t know. Production company is responsible. He stepped back from that role Asked people to STOP bitching at him directly about casting & contracts.” User Bethany responded, “I thought he told nene he wasn’t in charge of that anymore?” while Doris Bill added, “100 percent FACT he doesn’t have that deep of pockets!!! He’s just producer of #housewives NOT owner of Bravo or Evolution. Someone has the last word.”