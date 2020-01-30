See Pic
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Daughter, 2, Looks Adorable In Pink Tutu On Stroll With Mom — Pic

Lea Cooper looked like the princess of NYC in a puffy pink tutu! The sweet toddler was walking hand-in-hand with her mom, Irina Shayk, and grandma, Olga Shaykhlislamova.

If New York City Council has a spot open for a ballerina princess, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper should consider running! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s two-year-old daughter looked fit to run a mini fairy-tale kingdom in an adorable pink tutu as she held hands with her mom Irina and grandma, Olga Shaykhislamova, in downtown Manhattan on Jan. 30. While tutus aren’t exactly winter wear, the tot suited up for the cold in equally colorful clothes: a bright yellow pattern puffer jacket, red tights and a beanie in a matching color.

Irina wasn’t wearing a tutu, but she looked just as fashionable in a black baseball cap, a matching leather trench coat, white pants and $990 Bottega Veneta boots. Streamlined and chic, just like her mom’s outfit: Lea’s grandma wore a robe-like black coat for the family walk.

Lea loves going on walks down NYC’s sidewalks with her parents! Irina was also pictured pushing Lea in a stroller, who was wearing polka dot tights that time, on the morning after Christmas right before we changed our calendars to 2020. A month before that, Bradley was seen holding their daughter in the Big Apple as well.

If you’ve noticed that a large chunk of Lea’s outings with her parents have been in New York City, that’s because Lea and Bradley allegedly agreed to both live in NYC and split custody of their daughter 50/50, sources told TMZ in July of 2019. Irina and Brad had reportedly split in June of that year, shortly after Brad and Lady Gaga’s relationship was excessively speculated, thanks to their chemistry in the movie A Star Is Born (both denied the dating rumors). Irina and Brad had been dating since 2015, before their split.