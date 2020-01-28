Tamra Judge Finally Reveals Why She Unfollowed All The Real Housewives After She Was Fired

Tamra Judge spilled the tea to Andy Cohen on why she quit following him and the rest of the ‘RHOC’ cast on social media after announcing she was ‘sad’ to be ‘moving on’ from the show.

Tamra Judge has no bad blood with Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen, 51, despite being let go from the Real Housewives of Orange County. The 52-year-old accepted his Jan. 27 Instagram live request to jump in and talk for the first time since she announced on Jan. 25 that she was “sad to go” and “moving on” from the show. After the announcement, she quit following all of her former cast mates on social media, and Andy himself. Now she’s explaining why she did it.

“Why did you unfollow everyone, including me?” Andy asked her in the IG live. “I actually did that when I got the news. So I got the news when I was camping. I had no reception. I got a text message a couple hours before I left for my camping trip that I have a production meeting, that we’re going full force, I know you haven’t gotten your contract, so I thought, ‘Ok, I’m good. I’m good right?'”

Tamra continued that she went on her camping trip and ended up driving to a place where she could get reception to check on daughter Sophia Barney, who was with her dad. “I drove down the street and I got a text message from production saying ‘Call me,’ and I was a little bit in shock. And because I knew it was going to be a sh*tstorm. I didn’t want to read about it, I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want to be hurt any more than I already was. So I just unfollowed everybody. It was just like my instinct. Out of sight, out of mind, I don’t have to see it. Now I’m good. I’ve accepted it.”

Tamra was upbeat though. “I have two businesses, I have two houses,” and even though she “went through a sh*tstorm,” she admitted that RHOC made her a “rich b*tch.” Andy told her, “Don’t cry because it’s over, just smile because it happened,” and Tamra agreed wholeheartedly.

She also alluded to a personal crisis. “I’m not going to go into detail, but I’m going through some difficult times right now and it was best for me to step away so I can deal with it on my own. I just need some privacy right now,” she said while getting emotional. Tamra acknowledged she wouldn’t have that if she was being filmed for RHOC. So maybe this was all for the best.