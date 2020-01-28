Olivia Newton-John, 71, Shares Advice She Gave Daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 34, Before Australia’s ‘DWTS’

Olivia Newton-John is ready to cheer her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, on at ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Australia and shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife what words of advice she had for her.

Olivia Newton–John is heading from the silver screen to an audience seat where she will be rooting for her daughter, actress Chloe Lattanzi, 34, on Australia’s Dancing With The Stars. The Grease alum, 71, was so excited to share details about her daughter’s time on the dance floor, but wasn’t particular sure what kind of advice to give her. When it came to dolling out words of wisdom, Olivia shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the G’Day USA, Standing Together gala and fundraiser dedicated to supporting Australian bushfire relief efforts, “I’m not really” giving her advice!

But, she did have a few parting words for the young starlet to take to heart, however. “I just said, ‘Be yourself and have fun,'” she shared. Of course, one of the best draws of a show like DWTS is the personality of each unique contestant! “She’s got an amazing personality,” Olivia lovingly shared of her daughter. And it seems that Chloe may even have a leg up on the competition!

Olivia also shared with HollywoodLife that “she loves to dance,” adding that “it’s her favorite thing!” The actress who originated the role of Sandy in the 1978 film also revealed of her daughter that “even since she was little,” she would love to break out some moves! “Whenever she exercised she danced,” Olivia noted. Naturally, to see her daughter taking on such a challenge and taking on a new stage in her career, Olivia couldn’t help but gush that the opportunity is “a dream for her!”

The actress is more than ready to take her place in the audience too, and sit front row to cheer Chloe on every single week! When asked if she was planning to be there for the live tapings, Olivia resolutely answered, “I am.” As the daughter of Olivia, Chloe has to have some dancing talents in her arsenal. The Grease actress showed off just how well she could cut a rug when the film came out in 1978 and has been wowing fans with her fun energy ever since. While we’re still holding out hope for a prequel to the hit film, Chloe’s dancing — and a possible homage to her mom’s iconic role — will totally tide fans through!