Psalm West, 8 Mos., Makes Funny Faces For The Camera In Sweet New Video — Watch

News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Jan. 28 to share an adorable video of her eight-month-old son Psalm saying ‘Good Morning’ by making cute faces to the camera.

Kim Kardashian, 39, spent the morning of Jan. 28 with her handsome son Psalm and shared the sweet moment on Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a video to her story that showed the adorable eight-month-old looking at the camera and making funny faces as she could be heard in the background wishing him a “good morning”. “Say good morning!” she also said while holding him up.

The memorable clip is just one of many times Kim has showed off Psalm since his birth. The proud mother of four shared a throwback photo of her oldest child, North, 6, feeding her youngest with a bottle when he was much younger on Dec. 28 and added an emotional caption to go along with it. “Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big 😭,” it read. 

In addition to Psalm and North, Kim and husband Kanye West, 42, share son Saint, 4, and daughter Chicago, 2, together. Kim often likes to get them involved in her career in a cute way and that’s exactly what she did on Jan. 25 when she posted a video of North with her cousin Penelope Disick, who is Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, and two other girls helping to promote her Skims cozy collection. In the video, the girls can be seen wearing different colored robes from Kim’s line as they tell the camera their funny nicknames, including “Cardi P” for Penelope.

We love seeing Kim’s incredibly cute kids on her social media whenever we can and will check back to spot any other family posts she shares!