19 Stars At Their First-Ever Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift In 2008 & More

These stars may be seasoned vets at the Grammys now, but at some point, they all had to attend for the first time. Check out the biggest stars in music at their first-ever Grammy Awards over the years!

Taylor Swift, 30, has ten Grammy Awards to her name, but back in 2008, she was a wide-eyed newcomer in the music industry who was attending the event for the very first time. Taylor was up for Best New Artist at the show that year (she didn’t win) and she looked too cute in her purple dress with matching eyeliner. The strapless gown was paired with her signature curly hairstyle, and Taylor officially made her mark on music’s biggest night. Meanwhile, her bestie, Selena Gomez, showed up to the Grammys for the first time in 2011, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in her white satin gown, which featured a low-cut neckline.

When Beyonce was still in Destiny’s Child, she made her Grammys debut in 2001. She and her bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, wore coordinating green outfits on the red carpet, and had quite a night! Rihanna also wore green when she showed up to her first Grammys in 2007. She rocked a green, one-shouldered gown, which featured a side cutout, so her toned stomach was on display. She completed the look with a simple, straight hairstyle, with side bangs covering her face.

In 2011, Ariana Grande made her debut at the Grammys. She was just a kid back then, and she looked so cute in a white mini dress with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Her style has certainly evolved since then, but she’ll always have this sweet moment to look back on!

From these stars to Adele, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and many more, click through the gallery above to check out celebrities when they attended the Grammys for the first time. The 2020 show will air on Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.