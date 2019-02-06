Ariana Grande Reportedly Withdraws From Grammys After Disagreement Over Song Choices

It looks like Ariana Grande won’t grace the stage — or audience seats — at the Grammy Awards anymore, as a new report claims she recently pulled out from performing and attending!

Despite Ariana Grande’s face being plastered on billboards and buses all over Los Angeles to promote the Grammys, a report from Variety claimed on Feb. 5 that the pop star is neither attending nor performing at the award show this Sunday, Feb. 10. Ariana and the Recording Academy have yet to confirm this report, and HollywoodLife has reached out to both for comment. Supposedly, producers refused to let her perform her latest hit, “7 Rings,” which “insulted” Ariana, sources told the outlet. However, “a compromise was reached whereby ‘7 Rings’ would be part of a medley,” but Ariana still opted out after “producers insisted that the second song be of their choosing,” the sources added.

Here’s the big shocker, if this report proves true — the more than dozen other performers set to take the Grammys stage weren’t “imposed” with the same “stipulations,” Variety’s sources claimed. They include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Little Big Town, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Young Thug, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, Katy Perry, Dolly Parton and Katy Perry.

The report comes as a shock, since Ariana is a nominee for two honors at the 61st annual show: Best Pop Vocal Performance (“God Is a Woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener). But the 25-year-old singer has made it clear before: she’s not a pushover in this industry. “I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don’t want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on,” Ariana told Billboard for her “Woman of the Year” cover story in Dec. 2018.

It wouldn’t be the first time AG pulled the plug on a performance, as she cancelled her New Year’s Eve concert in Las Vegas just two days prior to the event, blaming it on “health issues.” Ariana is now focusing on her Sweetener World Tour, which kicks off on March 18 in Albany, New York. Just six hours before the report of her Grammy withdrawal surfaced, Ari shared a rehearsal video for the tour on her Instagram Story.