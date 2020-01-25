Channing Tatum & Jessie J Cozy Up During First Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Back Together

Channing Tatum and his on-again girlfriend Jessie J were all smiles as they posed for sweet pics at the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 24, one month after their reported split.

Channing Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, proved they’re definitely back on when they happily made their first red carpet appearance together since news of their reconciliation made headlines! The good-looking couple posed and smiled at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 24 and we can guarantee it brought much delight to fans of their relationship. At the event, the handsome actor held the gorgeous singer close to his side as he showed off a black blazer over a white button-down shirt and black pants and Jessie wore a flattering sleeveless silver dress with a slit.

The lovebirds’ latest appearance comes after they reportedly broke up in mid Dec. They basically proved they were back together when Channing shared a social media pic of Jessie giving him a kiss on the cheek on the same day of the MusiCares event. The Magic Mike star also shared a special message about his lady love that further proved he’s love smitten. “And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than [Jessie]. And yeah that includes my ex,” the message read.

Although his words were sweet, it didn’t take long for followers to accuse Channing of shading his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 39, who he shares his daughter Everly, 6, with. He was sure to respond to the criticism, though, and insisted Jenna has her own beauty. “And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s–t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right,” he wrote. “But no and i mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart ♥ bye.”

Channing and Jessie first went public with their romance in Oct. 2018, six months after Channing and Jenna, who were married for nine years, split. Like her ex, Jenna has also moved on with boyfriend Steve Kazee, a Tony Award-winning actor, and in Sept., she announced that she is pregnant with their first child together.