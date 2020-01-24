Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals His ‘Heart Still Breaks’ For Late Wife Beth Chapman

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman admitted he had ‘no words to say’ as he continues to mourn wife Beth, who passed away from throat cancer in June 2019.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, 66, is heartbroken over the loss of his wife Beth. The Dog’s Most Wanted star posted an emotional tribute to his late wife on Instagram, featuring an image of a necklace pendant along with a sweet message. “My mind still talks to you…my heart still looks for you…my soul knows you are at peace,” the message read, featuring to fire flies on a silver necklace adorned with diamonds. He added that he has “no words to say.” The 66-year-old inadvertently cut off part of the image, but the sentiment definitely got us in our feelings.

Beth sadly passed away after her battle with throat cancer on June 26, 2019 at just 51 years old. The mom-of-four had previously battled stage two throat cancer in 2017, and was declared “cancer free” after undergoing surgery. The cancer sadly returned in Nov. 2018, and she was rushed to hospital just days before her death. Beth — who vowed to fight until the very end — passed with Dog and her family at her bedside. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog — who had been married to Beth since 2006 — tweeted the morning of her death.

“When she first came out of the hospital, she was lying in recovery and she barely could talk,” Duane said on an episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, opening up about the first time he knew she wasn’t going to make it. “And the doctor came to me and goes, ‘I’m not sure she’s going to pull out of this. We’ve been trying to wake her up, she’s been in and out of consciousness, she may slip into a coma,” the reality star continued.

Duane has taken to social media to pay tribute to Beth many times over the past few months, including celebrating what would have been her 52nd birthday on Oct. 29, 2019. Re-posting a pic taken in February of that year, the couple are seen embracing on an outdoor balcony. “Sooooo in love with this guy!” Beth captioned the original post.