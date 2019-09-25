Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment He Knew Wife Beth Was Going To Die

In an upcoming clip from ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ Duane Chapman is told by a doctor that it didn’t look good that Beth could make it out of her cancer battle, and he finally realizes his wife is dying.

In a clip from the Sept. 25 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, Duane and Beth Chapman travel from Hawaii to L.A. for chemotherapy treatments. But they had to struggle whether it was hurting Beth more than helping her in her battle with throat cancer and he reveals when he realized she was dying. While talking on the phone to her best friend Rainy Robinson, Duane tells her Beth is reluctant to see her doctor. “She’s supposed to have a doctor’s appointment in six minutes and I don’t think she’s going,” the 66-year-old tells Rainy. “I don’t think they’re going to give her the good news she wants to hear. I don’t think they’ll go, ‘Oh the other doctor that you’re seeing, it’s all shrinking and it’s really good.’” You can see the clip here.

“It’s very hard for her to trust this whole process because of all the shenanigans that started in the very, very beginning rather than just telling her right upfront,” Rainy responds. Duane then asked her to give Beth a call and try to talk her into going to her appointment.

“When she first came out of the hospital, she was lying in recovery and she barely could talk,” Duane says over shots of him rubbing Beth’s forehead as she’s on a hospital bed and appearing to be in distress following a chemo treatment. “And the doctor came to me and goes, ‘I’m not sure she’s going to pull out of this. We’ve been trying to wake her up, she’s been in and out of consciousness, she may slip into a coma,” Duane recalls.

Dog even gave her a “test” of asking her to sign a pretend hospital form and got a middle finger salute that she was done with the hospitalizations that were attempting to prolong her life. “I did my test and I took a blank piece of paper and I laid it on her chest with a pen. I shook her head and go, ‘Honey I want you to sign that and she went like this, (puts up middle finger), and the doctor says, ‘She’s alright.’“

While Beth will make her decision whether or not to stop chemo in next week’s episode, fans know that she did decide to stop the treatments and turned to alternative medicine to treat her cancer. It didn’t work, as Beth was rushed to Queen’s Hospital in Honolulu on June 22 where she was placed in a medically induced coma. She passed away four days later on June 26 at the age of 51.