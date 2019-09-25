Watch
Hollywood Life

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment He Knew Wife Beth Was Going To Die

Duane and Beth Chapman
Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is joined by family and friends for a paddling out ceremony to commemorate his late wife Beth who lost her battle with cancer in Oahu, HI. Pictured: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Ref: SPL5101232 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is seen for the first time since the tragic passing of his with Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer today in Hawaii.Pictured: DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMANRef: SPL5100744 260619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Wendell Wall / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Howells/Shutterstock (602297b) Duane 'Dog' Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter with his wife Beth. Duane 'Dog' Chapman in his office in Honolulu, Hawaii, America - 10 Jul 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

In an upcoming clip from ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ Duane Chapman is told by a doctor that it didn’t look good that Beth could make it out of her cancer battle, and he finally realizes his wife is dying.

In a clip from the Sept. 25 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, Duane and Beth Chapman travel from Hawaii to L.A. for chemotherapy treatments. But they had to struggle whether it was hurting Beth more than helping her in her battle with throat cancer and he reveals when he realized she was dying. While talking on the phone to her best friend Rainy Robinson, Duane tells her Beth is reluctant to see her doctor. “She’s supposed to have a doctor’s appointment in six minutes and I don’t think she’s going,” the 66-year-old tells Rainy. “I don’t think they’re going to give her the good news she wants to hear. I don’t think they’ll go, ‘Oh the other doctor that you’re seeing, it’s all shrinking and it’s really good.’” You can see the clip here.

“It’s very hard for her to trust this whole process because of all the shenanigans that started in the very, very beginning rather than just telling her right upfront,” Rainy responds. Duane then asked her to give Beth a call and try to talk her into going to her appointment.

“When she first came out of the hospital, she was lying in recovery and she barely could talk,” Duane says over shots of him rubbing Beth’s forehead as she’s on a hospital bed and appearing to be in distress following a chemo treatment. “And the doctor came to me and goes, ‘I’m not sure she’s going to pull out of this. We’ve been trying to wake her up, she’s been in and out of consciousness, she may slip into a coma,” Duane recalls.

Dog even gave her a “test” of asking her to sign a pretend hospital form and got a middle finger salute that she was done with the hospitalizations that were attempting to prolong her life. “I did my test and I took a blank piece of paper and I laid it on her chest with a pen. I shook her head and go, ‘Honey I want you to sign that and she went like this, (puts up middle finger), and the doctor says, ‘She’s alright.’“

While Beth will make her decision whether or not to stop chemo in next week’s episode, fans know that she did decide to stop the treatments and turned to alternative medicine to treat her cancer.  It didn’t work, as Beth was rushed to Queen’s Hospital in Honolulu on June 22 where she was placed in a medically induced coma. She passed away four days later on June 26 at the age of 51.