Ciara & Russell Wilson Spend A Magical Night At Disney With Kids Future, 5 & Sienna, 2

Ciara and Russell Wilson treated their kids to the best night ever at Disneyland, where they got to ride the most fun rides in the park until after the sun went down! Ciara captured their trip in two sweet videos.

January must be the perfect time to spend the day at Disneyland, because everyone in Hollywood has been there this week with their kiddos. Ciara, 34, and Russell Wilson, 31, took their two adorable kids to the Magic Kingdom in Anaheim, California on January 23, where they went on rides until after the sun went down. Ciara made sure to capture their fun night in her Instagram stories, which showed herself, Russell, their two-year-old daughter Sienna, and Ciara’s son from her previous marriage, five-year-old Future, having a blast in Fantasyland.

In one video, it appears that Ciara and Russell are on the Mad Tea Party ride with Sienna, who looks like she’s concentrating hard on manning the teacup’s steering wheel. “Mama, you driving?” an amused Ciara asks her daughter. In her second video, the whole family’s riding a carousel in Fantasyland as Ciara cheers. “Woo! We’re rolling!” she yells as Russell laughs. Mom’s definitely more excited than anyone to get rides in at Disneyland! You can watch both of Ciara’s videos below.

Right before Ciara and Russell took the family to Anaheim, the Kardashians and Jenners were across the country doing the same at Disney World. Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took their daughters, Penelope Disick, 7, and Stormi Webster, 1, along with Kim Kardashian‘s eldest, North West, 6, for a fun playdate at the Florida theme park on January 22. Rapunzel wasn’t the only celebrity they met during their day at the House of Mouse, though. Kylie’s ex, Stormi’s father Travis Scott, met up with them!

The trio were spotted boarding Peter Pan’s Flight together, all bundled up against the winter chill. Kylie looked cool in a tie-dyed longline coat, while Stormi got cozy in a pink outfit. Travis, always cool, rocked a black puffer jacket over a green hoodie. Now, who are we going to see at Disney next?