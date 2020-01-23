Bianca Butti: 5 Things To Know About Cinematographer Who’s Hooking Up With Amber Heard

Amber Heard has found love again with cinematographer Bianca Butti! The two were recently spotted getting hot & heavy with one another days into the new year beginning.

New decade, new love, totally awesome. Amber Heard, 33, who has been vocal about her bisexuality for years, is dating the stunningly beautiful Bianca Butti, 38. Buzz about the two of them being an item started to swirl after they were seen making out outside a hotel in Palm Springs, California on January 13. They seem to make each other very happy as other photos of them from their west coast outing show the two women laughing it up with one another and cuddling inside the Aquaman star’s classic 1968 Mustang. They were later spotted attending the 2020 Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 18 where they held hands and smiled as they walked around the empowering event.

Not familiar with Bianca? Here are 5 things to know about the talented individual who is romancing one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood.

1: Entertainment Extraordinaire. Bianca has developed quite the resume for herself over the past decade in the world of being a cinematographer. Her IMDb account lists her work on the hit VH1 series Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta and a variety of feature films. She also directed and wrote a short movie called The Proprietor and has acted and produced throughout her career as well.

2: Tough Health Battle. She’s been undergoing a completely new round of treatments for her second breast cancer diagnosis. Her friend created a GoFundMe to help with the medical costs in August 2019 which has so far raised $18,000 of its $60,000 goal.

3: Keeping It Real On Instagram. Bianca’s IG account shows photos of her documenting both breast cancer battles which date all the way back to early 2016. Her first ever pic on the social media platform showed her posing on her bed right before she began her chemotherapy.

4: Staying Positive In The Eye Of The Storm. She has remained resilient throughout her difficult health journey as evidenced by many of the captions she posts on Instagram. “In order to reach a place of real healing and repair of the body, one must be completely relaxed,” she penned on her most recent selfie shared on September 17. “It’s amazing how difficult that can be! Working on that in a serious way. Meditation helps. Exercise helps. Beautiful landscapes help. Feeling supported by loved ones helps. Coming at it from all angles.”

5: She’s Sooooooo Loved. Amber probably fell in love with Bianca for a myriad of reasons, one of which appears to be her amazing soul. Her pal that posted the GoFundMe page described Bianca as “beloved, kind, generous, and big hearted” as well as being “tremendously courageous and brave.”