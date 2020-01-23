Tamar Braxton’s fans were shocked after she posted a photo of her and boyfriend David Adefeso hanging out with her ex Vince Herbert!

Holy moly! Tamar Braxton, 42, made jaws drop when she shared a photo of her BF David Adefeso, 50, bro’ing it up with her ex Vince Herbert, 46. They were both all smiles in the snap that included one heck of a caption written by the “Love & War” star. “It’s so funny that people and certain TV shows think that my life is filled with drama, foolishness and turmoil when it is the TOTAL opposite,” she penned. “God is good and my life is full of love, joy and blessings.” She also tagged both men while adding, “This post might be too positive for some of yall,” along with a winky emoji. Followers loved what they saw, with one chiming in and saying, “It shows nothing but maturity, growth, spiritually and positivity. All the things I know YOU stand for sis. Your just the no nonsense type. Keep winning!”

The Braxton Family Values star hasn’t posted a photo of Vince (who she shares 6-year-old son Logan with) in forever amid their very long breakup. She filed for divorce from him in October 2017 citing irreconcilable differences that didn’t become finalized until July 2019. Accusations flew in between them officially splitting up that included Tamar claiming that he cheated and got another woman pregnant.

Things have been on the up and up for Tamar over the past two years since her breakup from Vince. She competed and eventually won the 2nd season of Celebrity Big Brother in the United States on February 13, 2019, and found love all over again with her entrepreneur beau David. They’ve been getting hot and heavy with one another, both on and off social media, where the couple constantly appear to be in a state of bliss as their relationship continues to build.

Could there be wedding bells in the future for David & Tamar? Looks that way! “I mean, if he asked me. Nobody asked me nothing,” she told Wendy Williams, 55, in September 2019 after the talk show host asked her point blank if they will be walking down the aisle at some point.