Tamar Braxton: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Singer & Reality Star On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Both Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss are expected to deliver some drama to the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house! Ahead of the second season, here’s all you need to know about Tamar!

Tamar Braxton is all set to appear on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother. But before the show premieres on Jan. 20, check out these five facts about her.

1. She’s already been vocal about her strategy for the reality show. “I just know how catty things can get,” she told ET Canada. “And I’m telling you, I’m just not willing to participate in any shenanigans. ‘Cause guess what, I have to walk away with my sanity… I want to beat you fair and square. No cheating… No, I’m not back-dooring anybody, nor am I getting back-doored.”

2. She’s an award-winning artist. Nominated for 15 awards in her career, she’s also won four. She’s won three Soul Train Music Awards, and one BET Award.

3. In addition to her musical career, she’s also a host on The Real. As a result of her work on the show, she’s been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards along with her other co-hosts.

4. While has split with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, she recently admitted that she may have more of his children. In an episode with BET’s Raq Rants, she revealed, “I have three kids in the freezer still. Two boys and a girl.” She previously went through IVF treatment.

5. Tamar recently announced that her reality show Braxton Family Values is returning for a tenth season. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 4, Tamar wrote, “We are the Braxton’s and you”ll see that we are just like an ordinary family season 10 bruh #GodisGood #sogreatful ( everyone isn’t here) don’t @ me.”