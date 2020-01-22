The Jonas Brothers Write A Racy New Song In 5 Minutes After Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers recruited his brother, Josh and 30 Rock veteran Jack McBrayer to go head to head with The Jonas Brothers in a day drinking battle on Jan. 21! After drunk shuffleboard, the two teams wrote a NSFW song in just 5 minutes and performed it live!

The Jonas Brothers joined Seth Meyers for a booze-filled day of fun and games on Tuesday night, and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day. Since the JoBros are a trio, Seth wrangled his brother Josh Meyers and comedian Jack McBrayer, who he called his “emergency brother,” to even out the playing field. The day-drinking kicked off at a Brooklyn shuffleboard bar, where Team Jonas and Team Meyers downed various shots that honored the first-born brother (Kevin), middle child (Joe), and the “baby” (Nick).

After downing a slew of different shots and chugging countless beers, it was time for the final game. Each team had to reach into a bucket and pull out a paper, which consisted of a title of a pop song. Then, they had five minutes to write a song based on the title. The objective? — To perform the track on a makeshift stage.

Team Meyers went first with “Drunk At Noon,” only after Seth spilled a drink and wore a tambourine as a hat. Team Jonas then took the stage to perform “In Bed By Nine” — a surprisingly track that sounds innocent, but instead had numerous sexual references.

Funny enough, ahead of the performances, Seth cracked a joke about song-writing when Nick, Joe and Kevin took longer than expected match hairstyles to the correct Meyers brothers during a game of “Hair Goalz.”

“Does it take you guys this long to write songs?,” Seth quipped. “Even longer, and they’re all hits,” Nick hit back.

Earlier in the day-drinking festivities, team Meyers busted on the JoBros for not being able to name the Marx Brothers. Later on, they played “What a Man Gotta Do” shuffleboard in honor of their new song. The game was pretty standard — just a normal bout of shuffleboard, but with a lot of shots and beer-chugging involved.