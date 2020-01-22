Olivia Culpo Seemingly Accuses Jesse Metcalfe Of Cheating On Her BFF Cara Santana — See Messages

No subtlety here! Olivia Culpo happened to share a meme about a ‘cheater,’ and one angry-looking photo of Kevin McCallister, on the same day a report claimed her good friend Cara Santana split from Jesse Metcalfe.

Is Olivia Culpo, 27, suggesting that Jesse Metcalfe, 41, basically became his character from John Tucker Must Die? The model threw shade at an unnamed “cheater” on her Instagram Story on Jan. 22, which also happened to be the day news surfaced of Jesse’s reported split from Olivia’s best friend, actress Cara Santana, 35. Olivia shared two memes to her Instagram: one, a photo of Regina George that read, “Don’t cheat…Nobody likes a cheater.” The second contained a warning — “When someone upsets my best friend:” — which accompanied a picture of Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister, wielding a rifle. The message was clear: Olivia was angry.

Despite the shady memes, there is no proof that Jesse cheated on Cara. An insider even specifically claimed “he did not cheat on her” to Us Weekly, which broke news of the reported breakup. “They’ve split and are not together” and are “not even living together,” the source also claimed. The Desperate Housewives star and Vida star had been dating for 13 years, and were engaged for over three years.

Olivia’s memes coincided with eyebrow-raising photos of Jesse that have recently surfaced! Cheating rumors erupted after he was photographed holding hands with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann, 25, at a restaurant in West Hollywood over the weekend. “Hours later,” he was also snapped with his arm wrapped around the waist of a mystery blonde woman outside of a bar in San Fernando Valley, per Daily Mail. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jesse’s rep for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

LMAO SHES SHADING JESSE CAUSE HE CHEATED ON CARA TWICE LOL pic.twitter.com/28tafqCQeO — Kat 𝒾𝓈 𝓁𝑜𝒸𝓀𝑒𝒹 𝓊𝓅 💃🏻 (@Katx1996) January 22, 2020

Olivia Culpo Accuses Jesse Metcalfe of Cheating on Her Friend Cara Santana https://t.co/5I2vWOmeSB pic.twitter.com/KVdvaOZi9n — LILLIE ROSS (@gordo20wall) January 22, 2020

Cara and Jesse were last publicly seen together at The Art of Elysium’s 13th Annual celebration, called HEAVEN, at the Hollywood Paladium on Jan. 4. Cara even shared couples photos from the gala to her Instagram the day after!

The actress originally assumed she’d marry Jesse “sometime in 2020” after he proposed in 2016, which Cara revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in Aug. 2019. Her interview showed no signs of trouble, at the time. “I think because we’re so fulfilled individually we’re able to bring so much to our relationship when we’re together,” Cara told us. “I think it goes without saying that trust and communication, support, and being friends first is also incredibly important, but I think that a lot of times couples forget who they are outside of the relationship; that’s certainly not a problem for us.”