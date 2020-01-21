Sunny Hostin Swoons Over Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston At SAG Awards: ‘I Love Them Together’

Sunny Hostin can’t get enough of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. ‘The View’ co-host absolutely gushed about their SAG Awards reunion on the Jan. 21 show, and said how much she ‘loved them’ as a couple.

Sunny Hostin‘s one of us! The View co-host, 51, made it known that she’s stanning Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, after the exes reunited, and appeared to get a little flirty, backstage at the SAG Awards. The co-hosts were discussing that infamous photo taken at the January 19 awards show, in which Brad is gently gripping his ex-wife’s hand while they both grin. While Whoopi Goldberg though the collective freakout about the photo was kind of ridiculous, Sunny was all about it. ” I just love them together so much,” she said while clutching her heart, a wistful smile on her face. She pointed out that it looked like Jen’s finger was curled in Brad’s lapel during the moment, which made her swoon again. And she’s far from the other celebrity who’s rooting for Brad and Jen to get back together, even though they divorced in 2005.

Wendy Williams dedicated a hefty portion of her Hot Topics segment on January 20 to the matter. “Look at him hold her wrist delicately but knowingly, and look at her,” Wendy gushed during her SAG Awards recap. “In my mind, these two have hooked up multiple times even though he’s not officially divorced. I do want them to get back together.” She acknowledged that there were some issues that could get in the way of them reuniting romantically. Namely, that Brad has six kids with the woman he cheated on her with while they were married. But, she stressed that “people do bad and then they grow up!”

Even Jennifer’s best friend, her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, is pro-reunion. Courteney wasn’t being subtle about her excitement when she started liking dozens of posts about the SAG photo on Instagram, just hours after the show. What do you suppose that conversation was like later that night?

Before Jennifer and Brad met up, he was spotted watching her acceptance speech backstage after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. He looked riveted, and mouthed “oh, wow” at one point. Jen called it “sweet” while talking to reporters.