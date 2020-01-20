Courteney Cox Proves She’s So Here For Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion By Liking IG Posts About It

Courteney Cox isn’t hiding how much she’s into the idea of her best friend, Jennifer Aniston, reuniting with Brad Pitt. Courteney got caught liking multiple posts about their SAG moment!

Courteney Cox is not being subtle about how hard she’s stanning Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. After Brad, 56, and Jen, 50, broke the internet by having a tender moment backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, Courteney, 54, hopped on Instagram and liked tons of posts about her best friend and her ex-husband’s exciting reunion. The meeting backstage on January 19 was the first time Brad and Jen were pictured together in over a decade, and they made it count. In a series of photos, the exes, who divorced in 2005, are grinning and laughing as they chat while clutching their awards. At one point, Brad lightly grips Jennifer by the wrist and it appears that she’s pressing her hand into his chest. So yes, anyone who’s been praying that they get back together likely fainted last night.

Normally, if you saw some seemingly flirtatious photos of your best friend and her ex-husband, who allegedly cheated on her before their divorce, you’d be calling her immediately and asking what’s up. There’s something different about Brad and Jen though, apparently. Courteney famously (and a little controversially) remained friends with Brad after the divorce, so it’s no surprise that she’s happy they’re at least rebuilding a friendship all these years later. Liking a bunch of posts about people hoping they get back together romantically? That’s something else entirely! This isn’t the first time that Courteney kind of obvious about her feelings.

The Friends star couldn’t wipe the massive grin off her face when someone asked her in March 2019 if Brad and Jen were getting back together. All she could say was, “we gotta go,” before scurrying away from the reporter at the Hollywood For Science Gala. Good save!

You can understand why everyone is going so bananas about these Brad and Jen pics. Before she came backstage, Brad was spotted absolutely glued to the television while watching her give her emotional acceptance speech, even mouthing “oh wow” at one point. When asked about it later, Jennifer gushed about “sweet” it was.