‘RHOC’ Alum Jim Edmonds Claims Ex Meghan King Cheated After Joint Flings With Other Women

An emotional Meghan King Edmonds says that she and ex Jim had a fling with one of her friends soon after they wed. He now claims she cheated on him with other women while they were married.

It’s been a day of serious tea-spilling between Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds and her estranged husband, ex Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds, 49. Meghan, 35, appeared on the Jan. 20, 2020 Intimate Knowledge podcast, and confessed that she and Jim had a threesome with a family friend early on in their marriage. Now she’s claiming that her estranged husband is seeing the woman. “I found out yesterday that my ex is allegedly having an affair, seeing somebody,” Meghan revealed.

Though Jim’s name was bleeped throughout the podcast, she explained, “I knew that Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome. And I thought about it, I thought, OK, maybe, sure so we decided to have a threesome, a consensual adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her.”

“This was a one time thing,” Meghan claimed, adding that Jim would act “off” whenever they ran into the friend in public. “I jumped to some of my own conclusions,” Meghan continued, alleging, “I think they probably had sex more than one time.” Jim filed for divorce from Meghan on Oct. 25, 2019 after five years of marriage and three children together. Meghan believes he’s now dating that friend from the threesome.

“I found out that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, while I’m doing things with our son, from my understanding he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl,” she claimed. Meghan revealed in a July 2019 blog post that the former couple’s 1-year-old son Hart has irreversible brain damage due to a condition called Periventricular Leukomalacia.

A tearful Meghan revealed, “I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like something I wasn’t proud of. And now this is the woman he’s with and spending money on her when he can’t even come to give me the money I need while I’m supporting our three children? This is not something I’m proud of, I don’t want to talk about it, but I have to and now it’s not a secret anymore and it feels good. But that’s also why it hurts. I can see all those awkward moments I asked about…now it all adds up.

After the podcast dropped, Jim clapped back hard. He told E! News, “I am tired of the lies for publicity. I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over. I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here,” Jim said. “It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

Jim then alleged that, “As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

Jim then dissed Meghan for bringing Hart into the conversation about what went on during their sex-life. “It makes me sick that she is using our child as a crutch for the whole world to see,” Jim told the site. “He is responding well and thriving more every day.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Meghan for a response to Jim’s claims.