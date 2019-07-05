Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Son, 1, Has Scary Brain Injury Amidst Husband’s Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds revealed that her 13-month-old son, Hart, was diagnosed with an irreversible brain injury. His diagnosis came a week after learning her husband cheated on her.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds told her fans in a devastating blog post that her son Hart Edmonds, is suffering from a chronic condition that has caused irreversible brain injury. Hart, she explained was recently diagnosed with minor Periventricular Leukomalacia, or PVL. In her post, titled “My Hart”, Meghan explained what this means for her 13-month-old and their family. “Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” she wrote. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.

“She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored.” Meghan tried for months to figure out what was going on with her son after she noticed some developmental delays and odd behavior when he was just a newborn. But every doctor kept telling her that she had nothing to worry about. “From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” Meghan, who gave birth to Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, in June 2018. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

It wasn’t until she insisted on Hart getting an MRI that she and estranged husband Jim Edmonds finally got answers, and Hart’s PVL diagnosis. “Like I said, I already knew,” Meghan wrote. “I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life. Thirteen days after his diagnosis I finally put these thoughts to paper. This is a heavy challenge as a mother: where do we go from here? This is where: one foot in front of the other.”

Meghan also noted that Hart’s life-changing MRI came just a week after learning that Jim cheated on her. The former MLB star, 48, admitted to texting another woman, but denied ever having a physical affair. Meghan wrote in a blog post that she didn’t know if she believed him; she was pictured on Instagram without her wedding ring days later.