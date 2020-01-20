Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Annalise, 10, Looks So Grown Up While Accompanying Dad At SAG Awards

Jamie Foxx made the 2020 SAG Awards a family night, bringing his two beautiful daughters as his dates. His 10-year-old Annalise looked nothing like a young girl, as she’s almost as tall as her actor dad!

Jamie Foxx‘s 10-year-old daughter Annalise Bishop sure hit a growth spurt! He’s been known to bring her to awards shows over the years, and she was one of his two dates to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with his other daughter, Corinne Foxx, 25. Annalise is looking more like a young woman than a girl now, as she’s nearly as tall as her Oscar-winning, 52-year-old dad. She posed alongside him and Corinne as they made their way into L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020.

While Annalise is looking so grown up, she kept her outfit for the event youthful. She managed to turn a black track suit into something of elegance. It featured elbow-length sleeves with tassels on the ends, as well as the same tassels hanging from the of the edge of her top. The garment had golden feather embellishments up and down the sleeves and sides of the pants, as well as around the neckline. Two draw strings dropped down from around her neck, so the top could have been a hoodie.

It was hard to tell from the gorgeous, long natural curls that Annalise rocked. She appeared to be wearing no makeup — after all she is only 10 — and wore a small bracelet around her right wrist as her only accessory. Her black and gold athletic shoes matched the rest of her outfit flawlessly.

Annalise is Jamie’s daughter by former flame Kristin Grannis, and they’ve done their best to raise her out of the spotlight. That’s why it was so surprising to see how much she’s grown over the last few years. In 2017, Jamie brought her onstage with him at the June 25 BET Awards, and she looked very much like the young girl she was, wearing jeans and a polo shirt. A week and a half before that, she also accompanied him to the June 15, 2017 Baby Driver premiere. Little Annalise didn’t even come up to his shoulders at that point.

Jamie’s other daughter Corinne — by ex Connie Kline who he had a relationship with in the early 90’s — showed off her stunning model figure in a strapless creme dress. It featured a skirt with an asymmetric hemline, and fringe tassels flowing down to the ground. She wore her straight hair pulled over her left shoulder. The model and aspiring actress walked her very first runway for Kanye West during his 2016 New York Fashion Week Yeezy show. She’s also appeared as a DJ on her dad’s game show Beat Shazam. Jamie sure knew how to bring his most loved ladies as his dates to the SAGs.