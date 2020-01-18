Mariah Carey Shares ‘Happy Moments’ Pics With Her Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 8

Mariah Carey shares precious ‘Happy Moments’ with her twins Moroccan and Monroe in her latest ‘gram post!

Mariah Carey, 49, has many reasons to be in a great mood! The pop icon took to Instagram on January 18 to post a series of pics with her 8-year old twins Moroccan and Monroe where they celebrated her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In the photos, the twins can be seen throwing shimmering, golden confetti while their mom while posing with letter balloons that spell out “Hall of Fame.” Later in the carousel post, Mariah shared a boomerang video of her also throwing a cloud of confetti into the air with a massive smile on her face.

She captioned the celebratory post, “Always celebrate the happy moments in life,” followed by a heart emoji. Fans couldn’t help but express how proud they were of the singer for her accomplishments. One follower chimed in and said, “Congratulations, queen! This is SO well deserved! I love & admire you!! I love seeing you on top!! You’re the best songwriter in the game!!” Even friends and other celebs gave her some love over the big news including actress Reese Witherspoon, 43, who said, “This is amazing!”

The precious snaps follows the absolutely stunning pics she shared on Jan. 13. The “Obsessed” singer looked ravishing at the New York City premiere of Tyler Perry’s Netflix film A Fall From Grace. Mariah wore a black and white sweater dress with contemporary patterning and a plunging neckline. She chose to keep accessories on the minimal side, wearing subtle rings and a pair of oval-shaped earrings.

Her hair was done to perfection; worn straight down with a side part that framed her face effortlessly. Finally, Mariah chose to go with a natural makeup look with a subdued smokey-eye. She finished off the entire outfit with a pair of black tights and boots.

Honestly, is there anything Mariah can’t pull off?! She can wear anything she chooses to wear, and she can do practically anything she sets her mind to while still looking incredible!