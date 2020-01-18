Kim Kardashian, 39, Slays In Skin-Tight Tiger Print Dress While Relaxing In Cabo — See Pics

From the early aughts runway to Instagram: Kim Kardashian just revived a special vintage style, once worn by Cindy Crawford herself! Instead of Ms. Crawford, though, the ‘KUWTK’ star bought her vacation outfit from a site you too can browse.

You may have seen this dress on the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter runway in 2000. Two decades later, Kim Kardashian, 39, is bringing the style back! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sizzled in the Italian designer’s Tiger Print Silk Maxi dress during her vacation in Cabo this past weekend, completing the image of a luxurious vacationer with her gilded neo-gothic cross earrings and face-framing sunglasses. The SKIMS owner found a big boulder and cozy cot to model against in Mexico, and she shared the resulting photos to Instagram on Jan. 17! Kim got a thumbs-up from her little sister and fellow fashion pioneer Kylie Jenner, 22, who commented, “U cute cute.”

Cindy Crawford, 53, modeled the exact same dress in the Women Under the Stars Spring/Summer 2000 show! But the animal print dress wasn’t a hand-me-down from the supermodel; rather, Kim picked up the curve-hugging piece from What Goes Around Comes Around. Instead of karma, the company sells curated luxury vintage goods from brands like Hermès and Chanel, and it’s a go-to source for pre-loved (and still loved) pieces among Kim and her sisters.

The Roberto Cavalli piece was just one of many Instagram-worthy looks that Kim picked out from her gigantic closet, and she gave a sneak peek at this decision process to her Instagram fans on Jan. 14! Giving a pink bikini an early test run before hitting the beach, Kim snapped a mirror selfie in the itsy-bitsy swimwear and wrote on Instagram, “Always packing.”

After returning from her weekend trip in Cabo, Kim threw Chicago West a birthday party in honor of turning two years old on Jan. 15! Little Chi is a big Minnie Mouse fan, and so the toddler put in a special request for Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend to be the theme of her birthday cake. Kim happily complied, but the mother of four went above and beyond (as she does). The party spread looked like a tea party straight out of the Victorian era: there were arrangements of pink roses, ornamental platters, teacups painted with floral designs and petal-adorned macaroons. Kim has a fine eye for vintage!