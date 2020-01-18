See Pics
Jessica Biel Is All Smiles With Son Silas, 4, In NYC 2 Months After Husband Justin’s Hand Holding Scandal

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel looked to be having a blast with her son Silas in NYC months after husband Justin Timberlake’s hand holding scandal broke.

Brr… its chilly outside! Jessica Biel, 37, bundled up alongside her adorable son Silas, 4, when the two were spotted on the streets of New York City on January 17. The former 7th Heaven star held hands with her little one while staying warm in a black puffy coat over a cozy white hoodie, black pants, multi-colored sneakers and a beanie. Silas, on the other hand, appeared to not have a care in the world as he made his way through The Big Apple in a Nike sweatshirt, blue and white sweats and boots. Jessica was also holding a thermos which was more than likely filled with something super hot given how frigid the temperatures have been in NYC lately!

Silas is rarely seen out with his superstar parents Jessica and Justin Timberlake, 38. The married couple had a fun family outing on October 29 when they went to a park in Los Angeles to see their little one play baseball with a bunch of his friends. Things dramatically shifted for the actress and pop icon days later when he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 30, in New Orleans on November 21.

Justin issued a public apology on his Instagram December 4 after speculation continued to grow about the status of his relationship with Jessica due to his hand holding incident. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” his message began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

Justin and Jessica may have patched things up nearly two months after the scandal broke. They were spotted on an intimate dinner date on January 8 in Los Angeles which reportedly lasted 3 hours.